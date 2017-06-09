In 48 hours, Army kills 7 terrorists, foils 6 infiltration bids

In flat 48 hours the Indian Army has killed 7 militants and foiled 6 infiltration bids. The Army which has set a December deadline to wipe out militants in the Valley has been on overdrive mode off late. The Government in a recent communication to the Army has given it a free hand to deal with the situation in the Valley.

"In the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at the Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," a statement from the Army read.

According to the statement, three militants were killed in the Naugam sector on Thursday, while four were killed in the Machhil sector on Wednesday. Also, two jawans were injured early Thursday morning in an encounter in Uri district where at least five militants tried to infiltrate the border but the Army foiled their attempt. In Gurez, armed intruders ran back leaving rucksacks behind.

The Army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir valley.

With these four operations, the Army has thwarted six infiltration attempts along the LoC in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir. On May 26, the Army had claimed to have killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into the Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers. Six more militants were killed in the same sector, the next day, when they attempted to sneak into the valley.

This year 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders have been eliminated along the LoC. "Relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan," the Indian Army also said.

OneIndia News