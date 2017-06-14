Imran Masood not allowed to meet Chandrashekhar in UP prison

Saharanpur, Jun 13: Congress leader Imran Masood was stopped from meeting Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad, who is lodged in the district prison here.

The jail authorities cited an administrative order as the reason for their refusal to let Masood meet Azad. "Only the relatives of Chandrashekhar can meet him," said Additional SP Prabal Pratap Singh.

The vice-president of state Congress was accompanied by his son, MLA Naresh Saini, during his visit to the district jail. Masood protested the move, and called it "violation of fundamental right".

Masood had earlier voiced his support for Azad who was nabbed from Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh last week. Thirty-year-old Azad, the main accused in the Saharanpur caste violence, had been on the run for nearly a month and carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head.

PTI