Imprisonment until death for serial rapist pastor in Thrissur

A special court in Thrissur sentenced a pastor to life imprisonment for raping a minor. Sanil K James who is already serving a 40-year jail term for raping a minor was found guilty of sexually assaulting another minor.

The court that held the pastor guilty of raping a 13-year-old child on Thursday pronounced the quantum of punishment on Friday. Sanil K James is attached to the Salvation Army Church at Peechi and is convicted of raping minors in the church and its premises. The 12-year-old survivor belongs to a Dalit family. Judge Nixon M Joseph who is in-charge of the special court trying cases charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act sentenced the convict to imprisonment till death.

The 35-year old pastor is a serial child rapist and is accused of repeatedly abusing the child between 2013 and 2015. The incident came to light when the traumatised child confided in her school counsellors. With the help of the child welfare committee, the police were informed and the pastor was arrested. Medical examinations on both the survivors had confirmed rape.

OneIndia News