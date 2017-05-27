Impossible to give jobs to all: Amit Shah admitted Modi govt’s failure to solve unemployment issue?

New Delhi, May 27: On the occasion of third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on Friday, president of the saffron party, Amit Shah, addressing a press meet in New Delhi, rubbished the allegation of rise in unemployment in the country under the current regime.

Shah added that joblessness was only in media findings. Disputing reports about increasing unemployment, the BJP chief said, "Where have jobs gone? These are newspaper reports. Do you consider newspaper reports as truth? People don't."

"We have tried to give a new perspective to employment as it is not possible to provide employment to everyone in a country of 125 crore people. We are promoting self-employment and the government has made eight crore people self-employed," Shah told reporters.

The BJP president's statement has come at a time when official reports showed a marginal increase in unemployment--from 4.9% in 2013-14 to 5% in 2015-16.

Moreover, several companies, including Information Technology giants, in recent times have shown doors to many of their employees.

The Opposition too has targeted the government for failing to solve the issue of jobs in the country.

"Modi government had promised to give employment to two crore youths annually but actually it had been able to give jobs to only 1.35 lakh people in 2015 and in 2016 too it could give jobs to about as many people," Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press conference on Friday.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led UPA government, Shah said the earlier political establishment was marked by policy paralysis and a string of scams. In contrast, even the opposition parties have not been able to level a single charge of corruption against the Modi government, he claimed.

"The BJP government under Modi ji is the most decisive and transparent government, not a paralysed government," Shah said.

OneIndia News