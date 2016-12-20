New Delhi, Dec 20 The United Naga Council, which represents Nagas living in Manipur, met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday and demanded President's Rule in the state in the wake of ongoing violence in the Imphal Valley.

The delegation will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday. It termed the creation of seven new districts as illegitimate as the Hill Area Committee was not consulted -- mandatory under the article 371(C) of the Indian constitution.

"The state government, without consulting the Naga people, created the districts mostly by bifurcating the Naga districts. This is against the promise under four various memorandums (1981, 1992, 1996 and 1998) and a written assurance by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2011 that without consulting the stakeholders no administrative set-up decisions will be taken," said K.S. Paul, a former UNC president.

He said: "We have met the Home Minister and sought his immediate intervention. The Nagas won't tolerate the division of land and creation of new districts. We demand President's Rule in Manipur."

The Imphal valley has been simmering under violence after the Congress-led government declared the creation of seven new districts -- Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin. A blockade has been called by the Nagas to oppose the decision to create Sadar Hills and Jiribam as full-fledged districts. The UNC says this would bifurcate the ancestral lands of the Nagas living in Manipur.

Jiribam was announced as a district. But the government could not do so with Sadar Hills due to the strong opposition by Nagas. Asked about Rajnath Singh's response, Paul said: "He (Rajnath) said he is aware of the entire situation."

"The CM has been only appealing to maintain peace but has not been doing anything to provide security forces to stop violence," a Naga leader said. L. Adani, also a former president of UNC, said: "This move by the state government is for political mileage. Nagas and their land are inseparable."

