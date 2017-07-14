Importance of India, China to remain engaged through diplomacy was underlined: MEA

Foreign Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay on Friday said that Senior Union Minister briefed all national political parties on Doklam situation. All parties greatly appreciated the detailed briefing.

Baglay further said,''All participants expressed strong support for India's approach and also for the need for national unity.''

''Importance of India and China to remain engaged through diplomacy was underlined'', he added.

There was widespread appreciation of the Astana understanding b/w India&China that differences b/w them shouldn't become disputes.

The unique nature of very close and longstanding India - Bhutan relationship was recognised: MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay

OneIndia News