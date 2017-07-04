Implementation of GST has been smooth so far, says Hasmukh Adhia

The four-day old GST regime in India has about two lakh new registrations on its network and out of which 39,000 are already approved, claimed, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Tuesday.

Adding further, Adhia told media that the implementation of GST has been smooth so far, and the GST council has not come across any hindrance.

"Not a single incident of the hindrance in implementation of GST reported since its rollout," he said.

About the monitoring of GST implentation, he said, 'Central monitoring committee, comprising of 15 top secretaries meet every Tuesday to monitor the price situation and supply situation.'

'Manufacturers have to give an advertisement in the newspaper about change of price and revised price to be displayed alongside old price,' he said.

Asked about the entry tax on goods movement, 'Toll, mandi charges, fee on vehicle entry into states to continue but there will be no levy of any entry tax on goods movement,' Adhia clarified.

OneIndia News