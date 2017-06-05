Immediate task to improve launch frequency, says ISRO Chairman

Congratulating the scientists and others who worked for the successful mission, Isro chairman A S Kiran Kumar said,''"It is a historic day. The entire team has worked since 2002. The vehicle carried the next generation satellite. We are looking forward to getting the satellite operational."

Our focus is to achieve 12 launches per year. We had done 199 tests for today's launch of GSLV MARK III since Dec 2014: ISRO Chairman pic.twitter.com/JmpkaoSE5S — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

He further said,''Our focus is to achieve 12 launches per year. We had done 199 tests for today's launch of GSLV MARK III since Dec 2014.''

He also said that their immediate task is to improve launch frequency.

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its heaviest rocket, GSLV Mk-III D1, carrying 3,1360-kg communication satellite GSAT-19 at 5.28pm from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Monday.

OneIndia News