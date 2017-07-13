IMD warns of heavy rainfall in mid and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh

With Himachal Pradesh already reeling under heavy rains, Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a warning of heavy downpour in the mid and lower hills region of the state.

"Warning had been issued in mid and low hills for heavy rain and very heavy rainfall in some districts," IMD director Manmohan Singh told news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh experienced moderate to heavy rains, with Joginder Nagar town recording the highest rainfall in the state at 184 mm.

Baijnath town in Kangra district got 90 mm, while Dharamsala received 49 mm, Una 65 mm and state capital Shimla got 48 mm of rainfall, said reports.

In the last week of June, heavy rains triggered landslide at several places. The Mandi-Pathankot national highway was blocked for more than four hours due to a landslide near Mandi and many vehicles were stranded.

OneIndia News with agency inputs