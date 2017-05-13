Imam Barkati takes red beacon off, Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury still has

West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who questioned Shahi Imam Barkati of Tipu Sultan Mosque over red beacon, was caught using it himself on Saturday.

Asked about the use of red beacon the minister said he was the minister in the governemnt, he would remove the red beacon moment after receiving the order copy.

West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury who questioned Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque over red beacon, using it himself on his vehicle pic.twitter.com/YKVsRJCRX6 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 13, 2017

Earlier, Maulana Noor-ul-Rehman Barkati finally removed the red beacon from his car. The Imam who was in the news for refusing to remove the 'lal batti,' finally changed his mind. It is, however, unclear what led to this changed decision of his.

The ban of red beacon:

The ban on red beacon doesn't spare even vehicles of the country's top dignitaries such as the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India. However, ambulances and vehicles of the fire service, police, and army will be exempted to use blue flashing beacons to sail through traffic.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification regarding exemption to the use of colored beacons. Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways Minister, became the first minister to remove the red beacon light from his official vehicle soon after the Modi government banned the 'lal batti'.

(OneIndia News with agency inputs)