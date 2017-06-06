IM boss, Yasin Bhatkal tells court he is hungry during Ramadan

Yasin Bhatkal who was sentenced to death for killing scores of innocent people is hungry. He says that he is not getting enough food at the Tihar Jail in Delhi where he is currently lodged. A Delhi court has sought a response from the jail authorities on the plea filed by the boss of the Indian Mujahideen.

He alleges in the petition that he is hungry and is also being denied proper medical attention. He has sought a probe by the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to look into the complaints made by him. Additional Sessions Judge Siddarth Sharma has sought a reply from jail authorities by June 8.

In the holy month of Ramadan, the quantity and quality of food has gone down. I am fasting and have been denied food several times, he also said in his plea. He complained that eating under-cooked food has given him a stomach ache several times.

OneIndia News