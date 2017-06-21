Illegally transported Turkish currency worth Rs 71 crore seized in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police have busted an illegal money exchange racket with the arrest of four people including a police constable transporting Turkish Lira. Turkish Lira valued at a whopping Rs 71 crore has been seized from the accused along with a pistol.

The Marathahalli police arrested Nagaraj, Aravind, Murali and Shivaraj for illegally transporting prohibited Lira currencies of 5,00,000 denominations. The accused had 78 notes of 5,00,000 denomination Turkish Lira. Converted to Indian rupees, the gang had Lira worth Rs 71 crore. Each note that the gang possessed was worth Rs 91 lakh.

The notes in 5,00,000 denominations of Turkish Lira are allegedly prohibited and were being transported illegally by the gang. The police are on the lookout for the mastermind who is absconding. Bengaluru police have identified Andhra Pradesh native Chinnareddy as the prime accused in the case and search is underway to nab him.

One Turkish Lira is equal to Rs 18.24. Every note the gang possessed was in Lira 5,00,000 denomination and worth a whopping Rs 91 lakh and the total haul of 78 notes of the same denomination is worth Rs 71 crore.

OneIndia News