IIT Madras joint entrance exam: Why were 7 grace marks given, SC asks

The Supreme Court has asked the IIT Madras as to why 7 additional grace marks were awarded to those who did not even attempt the question. The SC was hearing a plea challenging the decision of the IIT Madras to award grace marks.

In the petition it was stated that there were misprinted questions in the joint entrance exam. These questions were not attempted by most candidates. However the IIT Madras awarded 7 grace marks for those candidates who did not attempt the question, the petitioner contended.

The IIT JEE Advanced 2017 result was declared on June 11. Those students who took the IIT JEE Advanced 2017 were given bonus marks for three ambiguous questions. This was applicable to all candidates who took the examination on May 21.

OneIndia News