IIT-Madars beef row: Alumni , write letter to Dean, condemn violence

So far, over 200 Indian Institute of Technology-Madras alumni have endorsed an open letter to the Dean condemning the horrific attack on Ph.D. student who was on the of the organiser of the beef fest on the campus.

The letter condemned 'extreme hooliganism' which threatens the 'spirit of democracy'. The letter also urged the authorities to take punitive action against Manish Kumar Singh for leading the brutal assault on Sooraj R.

The alumni took pride in being in IIT-Madras which is 'tolerant of diverse politics'. The letter said even the alumni represented in the letter had a difference of opinion but never allowed it escalate into physical violence. The letter was posted on under the Facebook Page 'Justice For Sooraj'. Open letter: http://bit.ly/2rdMq11

Nine students have been charged for allegedly beating up Sooraj. R for organising a 'Beef Fest' on the campus. The accused were booked under IPC 147- Punishment for rioting, 341-Punishment for wrongful restraint,323- Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 506(1) - criminal intimidation.

OneIndia News