IIT JEE Mains Exam 2017: Army Chief Gen Rawat all praise for Kashmir's 'Super-40'

The Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, met students from Army's Super-40 coaching initiative in Kashmir on Tuesday. Gen Rawat complimented the students who cracked Engineering Entrance Exams breaking all previous records. The students were specially coached by the Indian Army to take Engineering Entrance Examination.

General Rawat was all praise for 26 boys and 2 girls from Kashmir who cracked the IIT-JEE Mains Exam 2017 and nine other students who successfully qualified the IIT Advanced Exam. The Super-40 initiative was previously known as Super-30. It was started in 2013-14 with the aim of coaching 30 students from Kashmir to attempt IIT main exams. In 2016, the number rose to 40.

General Rawat met the Kashmiri students who have received coaching at Srinagar by the Indian Army. Coaching is provided by the army along with its training partner Centre for Social Responsibility & Learning (CSRL) and Petronet LNG. This was also the first batch in which five girls from Kashmir valley were coached, out of which two had qualified in the JEE Mains. General Rawat hoped that the students would serve the nation and lead by example.

"Few amongst you will become the District Magistrates and SDMs. And you will be able to help the other children," he told students. Major General R P Kalitha, under whose supervision this initiative is being conducted, lauded the Kashmiri students for their exemplary handwork and dedication towards their studies. With the success it has seen within three years of operation, the programme is now gearing up to intake 50 students, including 45 boys and five girls.

