IIT JEE Advanced 2017 result to be declared today at 10 am, how to check

The IIT JEE Advanced 2017 result will be declared today. The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017 will be available on the official website at 10 am.

Those students who took the IIT JEE Advanced 2017 exam may get 11 bonus marks for three ambiguous questions. This would be applicable to all candidates who took the examination on May 21.

2 questions from Mathematics and 1 question from Physics section wre found to be ambiguous. In two other questions from Physics and Chemistry, marks will be awarded for any of the 2 answers.

[IIT JEE Advanced results 2017: Students will get 11 bonus marks for 3 ambiguous questions]

In 2016, students got bonus marks for three questions, and in 2015, they got bonus for only one ambiguous question.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras,conducted the JEE Advanced 2017 exam on May 21. No one could solve the physics question on rotational dynamics. It was not clear what was wanted in the question. There was another ambiguous question which could have been interpreted in more than one way. The IIT will now give marks for both the right answers.

In the mathematics section, one question for which bonus marks will be given, was incorrect; no answer was matching.In the other question while the students were not anticipating bonus marks, the IIT played it safe as there was ambiguity. In chemistry, students will get marks for any one of the two right options.

The exam was conducted by IIT Madras for granting admission to the Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programmes (entry at the 10 plus 2 level) in all the IITs. Once declared the results will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

How to check IT JEE Advanced 2017 result:

Log on jeeadv.ac.in

Click relevant link

Enter your registration number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News