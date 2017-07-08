IIT-JEE 2017: With SC stay on admission, fears of re-ranking rise

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the admissions into the IITs and institutions that used the JEE Advanced 2017. This has caused a lot of heart burn among a lot of students as it is likely to affect most of them.

Those students who have performed well need not worry. This is probably for the first time that there is such a variation in the grace marks awarded and hence many students could not attain the ranks they may have hoped for.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter and pass a final order on Monday. Until then there are several students who are undergoing anxiety. Most of them fear that re-ranking is likely to take place.

Many say that if re-ranking takes place it would cause a lot of injustice to students who have already paid their fees. Moreover the 2nd allotment phase is already over for the IIT.

OneIndia News