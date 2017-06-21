IIT-Goa director Dr Barada Kanta Mishra booked by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday booked Dr Barada Kanta Mishra, the director of Indian Institute of Technology-Goa over corruption charges. The academician is accused of amassing wealth worth Rs 1.14 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has booked Dr Mishra under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Dr Mishra is accused of indulging in corruption while discharging duties as director of Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) in Bhubaneswar between April 2006 and March 2017.

Earlier in the day, the CBI conducted raids at the academician's residence as well as IMMT in Bhubaneswar in connection with the case. Dr Mishra who is the founding director of the newly established IIT at Goa is known for his extensive studies in the fields of mineral processing and extractive metallurgy. Dr Mishra, according to information available on IIT website, graduated in metallurgical engineering from NIT Rourkela and obtained his PhD and post-doctoral degrees from the University of Utah. He has published over 200 journals and holds claim over five US patents.

The CBI in its FIR has claimed that Dr Mishra's assets were worth Rs 3.39 lakh in 2006 but had risen to over Rs 2.19 crore by 2016. The FIR also alleges that Dr Mishra had earned over Rs 2.39 crore and had spent nearly Rs 1.31 crore on "payment of margin amount for purchase of a car, advance payment on the purchase of a flat, house loan repayment, educational expenditure of his children and kitchen expenses during this period".

OneIndia News