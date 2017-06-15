IIT counseling starts today: cut off ranks may change

With more students qualifying in JEE (Advanced) and many securing same ranks, the cut-off ranks for different courses in IITs may change this year. The cut off ranks of last year may not be an indication of the choices students will make this year.

Though it was said that the cut-offs for students up to rank 1,000 will remain similar to last year, it may change beyond that. The joint seat allocation process for admissions to IITs, NITs, government-funded technological institutes and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will commence today.

Many students ended up with the same ranks despite applying the tie-breaking policy. IITs usually use maths and then physics marks to break the tie. However, this policy did not work, as many students had identical marks in both subjects.

IIT officials say that the same ranks would be retained wherever the policy could be applied. However with many students bunching up at few places, it became practically impossible the officials said. As of now, we are advising students to fill the form based on their choices alone, officials added.

Meanwhile IIT-Bombay students launched a website called smp.iitb.ac.in for prospective students of the institute. The website has all the information regarding the institute.

OneIndia News