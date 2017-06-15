IIT admission 2017: Online registration starts today, how to register

The online registration and choice filling process for IIT admission 2017 will begin today at 10 am. Students have time till June 26 to register for their choice of institutes. The first phase of seat allotment will be made on June 28. First round of reporting for seat acceptance will be held from June 29 to July 3.

Those candidates who qualified in the joint entrance examination (Advanced) will be eligible to take part in the online counseling process. There are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 other-government funded technical institutes (other-GFTIs) across the country.

How to register for admissions into IIT:

Log on to josaa.nic.in

Enter roll number and password

Register

Enter choice of institute and preferred branch

OneIndia News