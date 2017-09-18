IGNOU Results: Website slow, know how to download results, hall tickets from ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU website has not been responding. This is due to a large nyumber of students trying to access the website to download the results and admit cards.

The IGNOU website has gone down from the evening today and IGNOU has recently opened the window to download the hall tickets or admit cards of IGNOU Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) entrance examination which is scheduled to be conducted on 24 September 2017.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)'s official website, ignou.ac.in is not responding from the evening and the according to sources, this might be happening because of large number of students are trying to access the website to download results and admit cards the varsity is holding right now.

IGNOU Results, Hall Tickets: Know how to download from ignou.ac.in

Normally, the results of exams conducted by IGNOU are uploaded on the student's services link of IGNOU. The students are advised to wait to for the return of the official website for downloading the results.

For downloading the hall tickets of the IGNOU hall tickets Re Conduct of June-2017 Term End Examination, a link is still open there and the students may access that after clicking on this link: Click here http://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/Hall0617.asp

The students who want to download this IGNOU hall ticket have to enter the nine digit enrollment number, program details and then click submit for this.

Candidates who had registered for the IGNOU B.Ed examination may download their hall tickets once website is back.

IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Exam Hall Ticket: How to download

Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the hall ticket or admit card link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter your name or part of name

Submit

Take a printout

