IGNOU Admission 2017: Important dates for registration

The IGNOU Admission 2017 is underway. The registration process for the various programmes at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is about to end. Those candidates who have not applied should do so right away.

IGNOU Admission 2017 dates:

The last date for admission to Certificate programmes is 30 June 2017.

The admission forms will be accepted by IGNOU online at onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in .

. Fees can be paid through credit card, net banking, debit card and ATM card.

Candidates should go through the Common Prospectus 2017-2018 available at the admission web portal of IGNOU.

Section 6 of the prospectus consists of the details of the University rules.

Last date for submission of application for Master's degree, Bachelor's degree and Diploma programmes is 31 July 2017.

Educational qualification awarded by the Private Universities established under the provisions of the "Chhattisgarh Niji Kshetra Vishwavidyalaya (Sthapana Aur Viniyaman), Adhiniyam, 2002" are non-existent.

They will not be considered for admission to any Academic Programme in IGNOU.

Students already enrolled in a programme longer than one year duration can register for any certificate programme of 6 months duration.

If there is any clash of dates of counselling or examination schedule between the two programmes taken, University will not be in a position to make adjustment.'

