U S Awasthi awards IFFCO Innovation scholarship for today's Rural India

Mr. Subhash Singh from Fatehpur village in Mirzapur district of UP was declared the recipient of IFFCO Rural Innovation Scholarship. He was felicitated and awarded Rs. 1 lakh scholarship by IFFCO in a function organised in Lucknow.

Mr. Singh's idea was selected from more than 3000 entries received for the scholarship. His idea is to contain the heat loss in a brick kiln, thereby reducing emissions of pollutants by upto 20 % . The idea has manifold benefits , if implemented by a brick kiln owner, it will reduce their investment by 20-25%, expedite the process, contain the heat loss into ground earth thereby reducing the ground-water loss, besides reduction in air pollution.

There are more than 18 thousand brick kilns in UP alone and emissions from these impact the ambient air quality amongst other alarming hazards to residents and environment. While the pollution in urban areas make the headlines, low quality of air in rural areas often go unnoticed. Subhash Singh saw this as major challenge and took it upon himself to build a solution.

Receiving the award, Mr Subhash expressed happiness that finally he has the correct platform to build, implement & scale his Idea.

On this occasion, Dr. U. S. Awasthi, MD & CEO, IFFCO, said, "The need of India today is the innovation for bringing economic and social parity for people in rural India. IFFCO will continue to encourage such entrepreneurs through out rural India for bridging the gap."He further said the large number of the applications showed the "extent of desire among farmers and rural youth to create this change".

The UP Pollution Control Board had acknowledged and recognized the efforts and will chalk out plans to test & validate Subhash's study at various Institutes

of repute, like CBRI Roorke, IIT's. Prof J.P Chakraborty IIT (BHU) who mentored Mr. Subhash Singh in his innovation, said, "It is indeed a great pleasure to partner with Mr. Subhash Chandra Singh in his innovation. IIT (BHU) is helping him patent his innovation and I am a representative from IIT (BHU) who is directly working with him. Once the patent is granted, we are confident that we will be able to commercialize the Process Patent and this will reduce atmospheric pollution, reduce the requirement of coal in brick fields (by reducing the heat loss) and increase the profit of the brick-field owners. Today, I am very glad that the effort put in by Mr. Singh is being recognized by IFFCO and he is being awarded by them."

