If you ate today, thank a farmer: Need of the hour is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan

If you ate today, then thank a farmer. It is such a meaningful sentence and when issues relating to farmers are burning, the government appears to be fiddling. Both the governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have not put up their best act in sorting out the problems.

There is no point in trying to change narratives and seeking out questions as to who instigated the farmers etc. That is not the point. The conspiracy theories can come out later, but what has to be borne in mind is that the basic protest is a legitimate one and there is never any fuel without fire.

Six farmers were killed in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week in police firing. The incident went horribly wrong and the government was caught on the back-foot. The farmers have been demanding better prices for their crops and a good compensation package. A compensation of Rs 1 crore has been announced by MP Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for those killed in the firing. However he has just taken a baby step and has miles to go before the problem is sorted out.

It is in the interest of the government and the farmer that the issue needs to be addressed. There is a danger lurking ahead and a farmer movement should never be taken lightly.

Leaders of several states have expressed fear that this could well become a momentum. Farmers of every state are affected either by bad prices, drought or no minimum support. The Karnataka farmer too has been badly hit. The BJP in fact has asked the Congress government in Karnataka to waive off farmer loans.

The farmers in MP have said that they would continue with their agitation for another ten days. There were violent scenes on Wednesday too which forced the centre to rush 1,100 security personnel. The might of the gun may silence the farmer, but the hurt within will not die. Agriculture is the backbone of India and it is the farmer who drives it. Let us hope their problems are solved and until then, " Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

OneIndia News