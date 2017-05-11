"If talaq is said once and not recalled in 3 months, it constitutes a divorce"

Does Muslim Personal Law mean shariat or something else, the Supreme Court sought to know during the arguments on the triple talaq issue. A five judge Bench of the Supreme Court is determining whether triple talaq is sacramental and can be enforced as a fundamental right.

Salman Khursid during the arguments said that triple talaq is a non-issue as it not considered complete without conciliation efforts between the husband and wife. He also said there is no adjudication to determine the validity of grounds of divorce, but talaq cannot take effect without prior reconciliation.

The SC sought to know whether reconciliation after pronouncement of talaq three times is codified to which Khurshid replied in the negative. He said that if a man pronounced talaq even once and does not revoke it in the next three months, it constitutes a valid divorce.

OneIndia News