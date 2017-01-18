If needed, security will be provided to Zaira: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Jan 17: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Jammu and Kashmir government is keeping an eye on all the developments related to Zaira Wasim, and if needed, security will be provided to the teenage actress. "...information we have got from the state government is that they are keeping an eye on the entire episode and whatever necessary step needs to be taken it (state government) will take...and if security is needed, it will provide that security," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here this evening. He said the youths of the country who bring laurels through their talent must be appreciated and encouraged.

"Youngsters in any part of the country, and especially in Jammu and Kashmir who have grown under shadow of terrorism, and if the youngsters express their talent it becomes the duty of the society to encourage and appreciate them," he said. Zaira shot to fame after she played young Geeta Phogat in "Dangal" movie but was trolled online for meeting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The 16-year-old first posted an apology for "offending" and "unintentionally hurting" people after her meeting with Mehbooba kicked up a row but later deleted the post. She then posted again, asking everyone not to blow the issue out of proportion but deleted that post too. On Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Minister of State in the PMO expressed hope BJP would form the government in the state "coalition or no coalition". "The BJP is ahead of other political parties.

BJP is the only party which can fulfill the developmental aspirations of the countrymen," Singh said. On Punjab elections, he said his party will win as people will join hands with Prime Minister. Asked to comment on Mehbooba's statement in the legislative council that she will go ahead with the proposal to provide compensation to the next of the kin of those killed in the last year's unrest in the Valley, he expressed hope that the coalition government would follow "Raj Dharama". "I am hopeful that the coalition government has the maturity to follow Raj Dharam," Singh said.

On the West Pakistan refugees issue, Singh said the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serious to provide avenues of livelihood to these people. "For the past 60 to 70 years they have faced injustice and have faced discrimination in terms of jobs and citizenship, they have faced lots of injustice, the present central government is committed to provide avenues of livelihood to them," he said.

