If elected, Naidu to be first Vice President to be born after Independence

While Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister of India to be born after independence, Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice President will have the same distinction. If elected as the next Vice President he will be the first candidate born after Independence to hold the post. Naidu was born on July 1 1949 at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

All the 12 Vice Presidents of India have been born before Independence. Mohammad Hamid Ansari, the current Vice President of India was born in 1937. The first VP of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born in the year 1888.

Incidentally Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.

Top Indian leaders born after Independence:

Narendra Modi: Born, September 17 1950

Arun Jaitley: Born, December 28, 1952

Venkaiah Naidu: July 1 1949

Sushma Swaraj: Born, February 14, 1952

Mayawati: Born, January 15, 1956

Mamata Banerjee: Born January 5, 1955

Lalu Prasad Yadav: Born, June 11, 1948

Arvind Kejriwal: Born, August 16, 1968

Jayalalithaa: Born, February 24, 1948

Nitish Kumar: Born March 1 1951

Rahul Gandhi: Born, June 19 1970

