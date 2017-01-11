If BSF jawan was alcoholic and offender, why post him at a sensitive border

Srinagar, Jan 11: He is a habitual offender, the BSF said after a video of a jawan complaining about the quality of food went viral. Even before completing the inquiry, as ordered by the Ministry for Home Affairs, the BSF decided to put out a note in which it spared no effort to speak about the reputation of Tej Bahadur Yadav.

A habitual offender and chronic alcoholic is what the note from the BSF read. Now, what is ironic is that despite such serious charges being levelled against Yadav, the BSF still gave him a sensitive posting.

The video shot by Yadav and made public on Monday clearly showed that he was posted along the India-Pakistan border which is a 'very' sensitive location.

Only an inquiry would tell if Yadav is telling the truth or not. While that inquiry report may give a clear picture, the 'big' question is why was he in such a sensitive posting despite have a 'troubled past' as indicated by the BSF.

A reading of the BSF note would also give the indication that Yadav had psychological problems.

Why would a man with so many problems guard the most sensitive border in the world. A man with so many problems cannot be trusted with his own, leave alone the enemy.

The BSF said that he had been court-martialled in 2010 for putting a gun on his senior's head. He was even sentenced to 2 months rigorous imprisonment for the same.

The note also says that he needed regular counselling and different corrective mechanics had been applied for his welfare. A bare reading of all this clearly indicates that Yadav is not a man in his senses.

While this being the case, it is ironic that the BSF still decided to give him such a sensitive posting. If what the BSF is saying is correct, then the big question is why it decided to post him on the Indo-Pak border instead of sending him in for counseling or sending him out of the force. The BSF could have at least waited for the conclusion of the inquiry instead of tarnishing his image.

OneIndia News