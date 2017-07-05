If Akhilesh, Mayawati come together, BJP will lose 2019 elections, says Lalu

New Delhi, July 5: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday hinted that there is a strong possibility that rival Uttar Pradesh heavyweights Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati to come together to defeat the BJP.

Lalu has been at the forefront of trying to build an alliance of all major Opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2019.

Speaking at the foundation day of his party in Patna, Lalu further said that "all secular parties including Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav should come together to defeat BJP. If that happens, BJP's game plan will be finished."

While referring to the general elections, Lalu deliberately rejected the leadership of Rahul Gandhi by saying "be it Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi ji, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee or Lalu Yadav and his family - an attempt is being made to break us."

Lalu questions Kovind's Dalit identity

Meanwhile, Lalu questioned the Dalit identity of BJP-led NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and claimed that Kovind is not a Dalit but an OBC.

"Kovind belongs to Koli caste, which is OBC in Gujarat and constitutes 18 per cent of the vote there.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed BJP has nothing to do with Dalit interests," Lalu said.

"The BJP has been doing politics by declaring Kovind as Dalit and using his name for consolidating votes in Gujarat," he alleged.

Big rally in August

Lalu has convened 'BJP hatao, desh bachao' an all India rally of parties opposed to the BJP-led government at the center, at Patna in August, as a show of strength and for unity of all anti-BJP parties.

It may be recalled that soon after the UP elections and just before its results were out, Yadav had said he was not averse to a tie-up with Mayawati to form the next government in the state. He had then also said he "always gave respect" to BSP leaders and that no one would like UP to be run by remote control by BJP in case of a hung assembly".

SP and BSP had come together once in 1993 to form the government in UP, but the coalition came to a bitter end after Mayawati withdrew support to the government.

OneIndia News