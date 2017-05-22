IED planted by naxals unearthed in Chhattisgarh

The police suspect that explosive was planted to harm security personnel.

Raipur, May 22: A squad of district force was patrolling on Amabeda-Dhanora road, spotted the IED connection beneath a culvert on Sunday.

Image for representation only
A powerful improvised explosive device weighing five kilograms, allegedly planted by naxals, was recovered from Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.

"The explosive was recovered on Sunday evening when a team of district force personnel was out on a search operation in Amabeda police station limits averting a major tragedy," Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Badhai told PTI.

