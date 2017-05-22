IED planted by naxals unearthed in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 22: A squad of district force was patrolling on Amabeda-Dhanora road, spotted the IED connection beneath a culvert on Sunday.

A powerful improvised explosive device weighing five kilograms, allegedly planted by naxals, was recovered from Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.

The police suspect that explosive was planted to harm security personnel who frequently take the same route while patrolling in the region

"The explosive was recovered on Sunday evening when a team of district force personnel was out on a search operation in Amabeda police station limits averting a major tragedy," Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Badhai told PTI.

PTI