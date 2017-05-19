Idea of one nation leads to 'Hindu Rashtra': Former PM HD Deve Gowda

National parties could not protect the interest of the state due to whip issued by their parties, said Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday while speaking at a seminar at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Bengaluru.

He was speaking at a seminar on 'Relevance regional parties in Federal system' organised by 'IT Kannadiga Okkoota' and 'Munnota' on his 85th birthday. Deve Gowda said 'Good works done during my tenure have been systematically erased from public memory. I do not bear personal grudge against any political leader or party and always want to work in the interest of the state.'

'People say I am power hungry. But I am not. I didn't the proposal by Atal Bihari Vajapayee who sent a slip extending support to United Front government.' He was pained at the propagation of nationalistic concept 'One Nation. He iterated the idea of 'One nation leads to 'Hindu Rashtra'. He thanked the organizers for making his birthday meaningful while saying 'Why should I cut the cake when farmers are committing suicide?'

Former PM HD Deve Gowda with JD (U) MP Nadagowda Former PM HD Deve Gowda was welcomed with garland at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Photo: Chennabasaveshwar Deve Gowda in conversation with KCP President BL Shankar HD Deve Gowda is on the dias with BL Shankar, M. Ismail and YSV Datta. Photo: Chennabasaveshwar An artist painted HD Deve Gowda's portrait An artist painted HD Deve Gowda's portrait and gifted his art work to the leader on his birthday. HD Deve Gowda speaking about his contribution to Karnataka HD Deve Gowda addressed the audience at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Photo: Chennabasaveshwar HD Deve Gowda in chit-chat with JD (U) leader MP Nadagowda HD Deve Gowda in chit-chat with JD (U) leader MP Nadagowda and YSV Datta. Photo: Chennabasaveshwar

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat President, BL Shankar, said autonomy of states in the current federal system are threatened by economic and political centralisation of power by Delhi political coterie. 'One nation, one language and one tax regime strengthen the Centre.'

Janata Dal (S) leader YSV Datta admired political acumen of the former PM saying 'You may or may not like him, but cannot ignore Deve Gowda'. He went on exhilarating Deve Gowda's contribution to the development of Karnataka during his tenure as Chief Minister of the state and PM of India. Financial support to Upper Krishna project, Railway zone to Karnataka. Datta vehemently said 'No problem, even if we have two rival regional political parties like Tamil Nadu.

