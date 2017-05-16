ICSE Result 2017: Students would be notified 48 hours in advance here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said that a notification regarding the ICSE, ISC results 2017 would be announced two days in advance. On Monday there was panic among students after it had been reported that the results would be out.

A statement put out on the council website said, "Forty-eight hours prior to declaration of ICSE and ISC 2017 Examination Results, a notification regarding the same will be put up on the Council's website www.cisce.org."

A number of ICSE and ISC examinations were re-scheduled due to the assembly elections that were held in the 5 days. This resulted in the delay in announcement of the results. The CISCE says that the evaluation work is still on as of today too.

The results would be announced soon. The exact date of the results would be announced on the council's website in advance, the CISCE also says. The results would be announced once the evaluation work ends.

Last year it may be recalled the results were announced on May 6. 2,50,871 candidates - 1,76,327 for the ICSE and 74,544 for ISC - registered for the exams this year. There were at least 8 papers that clashed with election dates in the 5 states and were conducted on a later date. The ISC examination was advanced by a week while ICSE exams were delayed by 10 days.

