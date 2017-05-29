ICSE Result 2017 to be declared today, how to check

After a long wait, the ICSE Result 2017 will be declared today. The CISCE Board is expected to announce the results by 3 pm. Students who took the examination can check the results on the official website of the board.

The results will be available on cisce.org.

In 2016, pass percentage was a stunning 98.54%. In 2017, 1,76,327 students registered for the exam conducted for CISCE Board 10th Class Result 2017.

How to check ICSE Result 2017

Log in to cisce.org

Go to CAREERS portal of the Council website

Students will have to use the Principal's login ID and password

Under 'Examination System' click on ICSE 2017

Click on 'Reports

Click on 'Result Tabulation

Check 'Comparison Table' to View

Take a printout

OneIndia News