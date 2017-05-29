ICSE Result 2017 to be declared today, how to check

After a long wait, the ICSE Result 2017 will be declared today. The CISCE Board is expected to announce the results by 3 pm. Students who took the examination can check the results on the official website of the board.

The results will be available on cisce.org.

In 2016, pass percentage was a stunning 98.54%. In 2017, 1,76,327 students registered for the exam conducted for CISCE Board 10th Class Result 2017.

How to check ICSE Result 2017

  • Log in to cisce.org
  • Go to CAREERS portal of the Council website
  • Students will have to use the Principal's login ID and password
  • Under 'Examination System' click on ICSE 2017
  • Click on 'Reports
  • Click on 'Result Tabulation
  • Check 'Comparison Table' to View
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 6:48 [IST]
