ICSE Result 2017 to be declared today, how to check

After a long wait, the ICSE Result 2017 will be declared today. The CISCE Board is expected to announce the results by 3 pm. Students who took the examination can check the results on the official website of the board.
The results will be available on cisce.org.
In 2016, pass percentage was a stunning 98.54%. In 2017, 1,76,327 students registered for the exam conducted for CISCE Board 10th Class Result 2017.
How to check ICSE Result 2017
- Log in to cisce.org
- Go to CAREERS portal of the Council website
- Students will have to use the Principal's login ID and password
- Under 'Examination System' click on ICSE 2017
- Click on 'Reports
- Click on 'Result Tabulation
- Check 'Comparison Table' to View
- Take a printout
OneIndia News