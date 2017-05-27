ICSE, ISC Results 2017 to be declared on Monday at 3 pm

The ICSE, ISC Results 2017 will be declared by the CISCE on Monday. The results will be available at 3 pm, May 29. The update posted in the official website of CISCE said that both ISC and ICSE results of this year will be declared on May 2017 at 03:00 PM.

Students can check the results on the official website of the CISCE, www.cisce.org.

For the students it has been a long wait. The exams for the ICSE and ISC Boards 2017 started late due to the assembly elections that were held in five states. It may be recalled that even the CBSE results 2017 got delayed due to the same reason. The CBSE results will be declared on Sunday at 9 am.

How to check ISC, ICSE results 2017

Log into cisce.org

Click the relevant link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click submit

Results will be displayed

Download results

Take a print out

OneIndia News