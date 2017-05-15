ICSE, ISC results 2017 to be declared in ten days, evaluation still on

The results for ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 board examination will be declared only after 10 days. The council for the Indian School Certificate Examination may take another 10 days as the evaluation of the answer sheets is yet to be completed.

A number of ICSE and ISC examinations were re-scheduled due to the assembly elections that were held in the 5 days. This resulted in the delay in announcement of the results. The CISCE says that the evaluation work is still on as of today too.

The results would be announced soon. The exact date of the results would be announced on the council's website in advance, the CISCE also says. The results would be announced once the evaluation work ends.

Last year it may be recalled the results were announced on May 6. 2,50,871 candidates - 1,76,327 for the ICSE and 74,544 for ISC - registered for the exams this year. There were at least 8 papers that clashed with election dates in the 5 states and were conducted on a later date. The ISC examination was advanced by a week while ICSE exams were delayed by 10 days.

OneIndia News