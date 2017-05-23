ICSE, ISC Results 2017: Students to get digital marksheets this year: How it works

ICSE and ISC results 2017: The students who appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations 2017 will now get digital marksheets and certificates from this year onwards. This would mean the students will be able to access their marksheets at anytime and any place.

The council of Indian School Certification Systemk decided that the digital versions of the marksheets and certificates of students will be uploaded. The CISCE is expected to declare the ICSE and ISC results 2017 soon.

Unlike the old practice when the candidates had to download the scanned image of the hard copy of marksheet, all they have to do now is to open an account with digilocker.gov.in and give their mobile number and follow the steps thereafter.

This year onwards, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be making the digitally signed copies of the marksheets and certificates of students. Students will get digilockers from this year, as stated by the CISCE Chief. Students of ISC will also get access to the digitally signed migration certificates.

The Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE said that the signed documents can be mailed in the same way the hard documents are presented for professional/career reasons. The documents will be stored in Digital locker (digilocker) of each candidate.

Digital Locker is a service that provides dedicated personal electronic space in a government-owned public cloud storage where a candidate keep his/her documents for ever. He further said that this is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India campaign.

OneIndia News