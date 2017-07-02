ICSE Class 6 science book sparks row for showing mosque as noise pollutant

New Delhi, July 2: There have been several incidents of controversial content being found in school textbooks in recent months. In a lattest addition to this, an image in a Class 6 textbook taught in ICSE schools showing a 'mosque' as a source of noise pollution has sparked outrage on social media.

Netizens have now launched an online petition demanding an apology from the publisher and the promise that the picture would be removed in subsequent editions.

The picture, which has gone viral on social media, shows a train, car, plane and a mosque, all with symbols depicting loud sound, next to a man grimacing and shutting his ears.

The image was found in a chapter on the causes of noise pollution with symbols depicting loud sound.

"The diagram on page 202 of its publication, Integrated Science, consisted of a structure resembling a portion of a fort and other noise producing objects in a noisy city. We do apologise if it has hurt the sentiments of anyone and we will be changing the picture in subsequent editions of the book," PTI quotes publisher Hemant Gupta as saying."

While ICSE board officials were not available for comment, the publisher has apologised for the image.

In April, Sonu Nigam courted controversy again when he posted a 2-minute video, presumably from his house, in which azaan can be heard.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)