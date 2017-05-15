ICSE Class 10 results 2017 to be announced today

The ICSE Class 10 results 2017 is expected to be announced today The results which are expected today will be published on the official website of the ICSE. The ICSE class 10 examination was delayed after the Election Commission of India declared elections to five assemblies; Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Last year the the ICSE results were declared on May 6 along with the ISC Class 12 results. The results which are expected to be announced today could be found at the official website, cisce.org.

2,50,871 students were registered for the examinations this year with 1,76,327 candidates registered for the ICSE and 74,544 for ISC examinations. The dates for the ISC results would be declared at later.

How to check your results:

Go To the official website of CISCE, cisce.org

Click on the results link on home page

Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID and the Captcha

Click on the Show Result button

Print your results

OneIndia News