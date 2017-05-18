ICJ verdict exposes mockery that exists in Pak in the name of judicial system: Jaitley

Srinagar, May 18: Buoyed by India's victory at the World Court in Jadhav case, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan saying the verdict is an indictment of "mockery" that exists in that country in the name of judicial system.

Calling International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Pakistan to halt the execution of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as vindication of India's stand, he said secret trials are conspiratorial in nature and denial of consular access emphasised the point.

"This order, though interim, is a very serious indictment of the kind of mockery that exists in Pakistan in the name of judicial system," he told reporters.

Jaitley said the order highlights that an alleged accused has a right of effective defence.

"Unless there is an effective defence the proceeding doesn't inspire the confidence and fairness," he said.

"Consular access is part of the right to defence."

India had dragged Pakistan to the ICJ over the death sentence handed down to Jadhav by a secret military court for alleged espionage and sabotage activities. ICJ today stayed the execution pending a final decision in the proceedings.

"Secret proceedings conducted in darkness are conspiratorial in nature and a denial of consular access emphasises the denial," Jaitley said adding the verdict was vindication of India's stand.

Asked about Pakistan's rejection of ICJ verdict over jurisdiction, he said: "The ICJ ruling is based on the international notions of rule of law and civility. If any country says I don't accept the ruling, is the country going to put itself in a position that it is guilty of such a heinous crime violating all international norms."

Earlier in a series of tweets, Jaitley -- who is also the finance minister and is in Srinagar for the GST Council meeting -- had called the ICJ order a win for rule of law. "

"#ICJ verdict endorses the relevance and necessity of procedural and substantive fairness which was denied by Pakistan," he tweeted. He also complimented Harish Salve, who represented India at the ICJ at The Hague.

"Well done! #HarishSalve - you have done India Proud." "Congratulations to EAM Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji and the entire Hague team," he said in another tweet congratulating the External Affairs Minister.

