ICAR result 2017 postponed, will release on July 5, how to check

The ICAR result 2017 have been postponed. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research will publish the 22nd entrance test, AIEEA 2017 Results on July 5. The results will be available on the official website of the board.

Earlier Board Scheduled To Release Results today June 30. However some technical glitches led to the delay. The results once declared can be checked at icarexam.net.

How to check ICAR Result 2017

Go to icarexam.net

Download counselling letter login on the homepage.

Now enter all the details like registration number, date of birth etc.

Hit the submit button to generate result.

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News