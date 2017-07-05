ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017 to be declared today, how to check

The ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017 will be declared today. The results will be declared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The results will be available on the official website.

The ICAR conducts the AIEEA for providing admissions to Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in Agriculture Research. Once the results will be declared, all the candidates can check the same at icarexam.net.

How to check ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017:

  • Go to icarexam.net
  • Click on result link
  • Enter relevant details
  • Submit
  • View result
  • Download
  • Take a printout

