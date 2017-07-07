ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017, no counselling today, check dates

The ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017 were declared on Thursday. The results are available on the official website. Now the ICAR is in the process of commencing the online counselling for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses. The counselling was to start today, but due to a delay in the declaration of results, the process will not take place today. As of now there is no schedule or indication when the counselling would take place. Reports state it may take at least a week for the process to begin.

How to check ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017:

Go to icarexam.net

Click on result link

Enter relevant details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News