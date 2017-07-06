ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017 declared, check now

The ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The ICAR conducts the AIEEA for providing admissions to Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in Agriculture Research. Once the results will be declared, all the candidates can check the same at icarexam.net.

How to check ICAR AIEEA UG,PG Results 2017

Go to icarexam.net

Click on result link

Enter relevant details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

