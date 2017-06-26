ICAI CA IPC, final November 2017 announced, check dates here

ICAI CA IPC, final November 2017 schedule has been announced. The

Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that the Intermediate (IPC) and Final examinations will be held on November this year.

ICAI has also released the dates of examinations in Post Qualification Courses under Regulation 204, viz.: Management Accountancy Course (MAC) Part - I, Corporate Management Course (CMC) Part - I, Tax Management Course (TMC) Part - I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM), and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT).

Exams Schedule 2017

OneIndia News