ICAI CA IPC, final November 2017 announced, check dates here

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

ICAI CA IPC, final November 2017 schedule has been announced. The
Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that the Intermediate (IPC) and Final examinations will be held on November this year.

ICAI CA IPC, final November 2017 announced, check dates here

ICAI has also released the dates of examinations in Post Qualification Courses under Regulation 204, viz.: Management Accountancy Course (MAC) Part - I, Corporate Management Course (CMC) Part - I, Tax Management Course (TMC) Part - I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM), and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT).

Exams Schedule 2017

ICAI CA IPC, final Nov 2017 announced

OneIndia News

Read more about:

institute, schedule, india

Other articles published on Jun 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...