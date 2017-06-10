IB report saves the day: Judge who conspired to grant Prajapati bail not to be elevated

Three judges and two members of the Lucknow Bar Association acted in concert and conspired to ensure that SP leader, Gayatri Prajapati was granted bail. These were the notings made in an Intelligence Bureau report.

The IB prepared the report on the request of Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. He was seeking a report on a Lucknow district judge who is alleged to have received bribes to grant bail to Prajapati.

[UP police files charge-sheet against Gayatri Prajapati, 6 others]

Thanks to the IB report the Supreme Court's collegium recalled the recommendation for the appointment of the judge to the Allahabad High Court. The intervention took place after the Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC acted on the IB report and informed the same to the Supreme Court. It may be recalled that Prajapati was arrested on March 15. He was absconding after a case of rape was filed against him.

The Supreme Court had refused to stay his arrest. However Om Prakash Mishra, additional sessions judge, Lucknow had granted him bail on April 25. This came to the notice of the CJ of the Allahabad HC. He immediately ordered an IB inquiry into the matter. The inquiry revealed that two judges and three advocates were allegedly involved in this case.

The district judge in question was cleared by the SC collegium for elevation as HC judge. However with the allegations pouring in Justice Bhosle stepped in and sought to re-verify the matter.

OneIndia News