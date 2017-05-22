IAS officer Anurag Tewari's death to be treated as murder

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case of murder over IAS officer Anurag Tewari's death. Five days after his body was found in Hazratganj of Lucknow, an FIR has been filed under section 302 of the IPC. An FIR was registered after Mayank Tewari, brother of the slain IAS officer approached the police alleging foul play.

Anurag Tewari's family met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and demanded a CBI probe into the case. The family, in a written complaint to the state, had alleged that Anurag had a threat to his life and often spoke about the same. The complaint also alleges that Anurag was to expose a scam in Karnataka and was under immense pressure to sign on papers that he was unwilling to.

Mayank Tewari further claimed that contradictory claims were being made about the entire incident and suspected foul play. The special investigation team that was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to record statements of Anurag's friend was the last person to see him alive. While the autopsy report claimed that Anurag Tewari died of asphyxiation, it did not mention the reason for asphyxia. His heart and visceral samples were saved for further forensic tests, reports of which are yet to be given out.

The case that was initially being looked at as unnatural death, will now be probed as a case of murder. This development comes about even as Congress in Karnataka has brushed aside speculations of a scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department where Anurag was posted. Anurag's family has claimed that he was under immense pressure from higher-ups.

