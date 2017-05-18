'IAS officer Anurag Tewari was to expose scams in Karnataka,' claims UP minister

A day after the body of a Karnataka cadre IAS officer was found in Hazratganj, Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Kumar Khanna claimed that the officer was to expose scams in Karnataka. During the assembly session on Thursday, the minister claimed that Anurag Tewari was to expose scams worth thousands of crores of rupees by the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

The Uttar Pradesh parliamentary affairs minister's claims came after the opposition attacked the BJP government over law and order situation in the state. Samajwadi Party's Nitin Agarwal alleged that the IAS officer was 'murdered' in the high-security area which "exposed the tall claims of government over law and order." Members of the Samajwadi party protested in the well of the house in an attempt to corner the BJP government when Suresh Kumar Khanna made such claims.

While the autopsy report claimed that Anurag Tewari died of asphyxia, members of the opposition in Uttar Pradesh kept referring to his death as murder. Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Pratap Lallu also raised the matter while demanding a CBI probe into the incident. Even as the minister assured that a probe was underway, the members of the opposition staged a walkout from the assembly.

Anurag Tewari, a 2007 batch IAS officer was found dead near a guest house in Hazratganj locality on Wednesday. He was staying at the Meera Bai guest house with a batch mate after attending a mid-career training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

Tewari's family also raised suspicion over his death and alleged that he was 'eliminated'. The Uttar Pradesh minister's claims, however, were made without any proof to back the same.

OneIndia News