IAS officer Anurag Tewari had threat to life, claims brother, alleges murder

Days after IAS officer Anurag Tewari was found dead in Hazratganj, his family continues to allege that he was murdered. Mayank Tewari, brother of the deceased IAS officer claimed that nothing around Anurag's death added up. Mayank claimed that Anurag faced a threat to life and his death was not natural.

Mayank has alleged that all call records on Anurag's phone have been deleted. "I checked his phone and all recordings have been deleted including a phone conversation he had with our mother. He always had a pattern lock on his phone but when I check it, there was no lock," Mayank claimed. Mayank was incidentally the first one to point out that Anurag who was found dead in his night clothes was not in the habit of morning walks. "He was found dead early in the morning, outside a guest house but my brother was not in the habit of going on morning walks. It is being claimed that he had left his phones behind in the guest room. Why?" Mayank asked.

Many things amiss, claims brother

The family that was all set to celebrate Anurag Tewari's birthday was shocked at the news of his death. Mayank claimed that his brother had a threat to life and was away from Bengaluru for the very same reason. "He had confided in me that there was a threat to his life in Bengaluru. When my mother wanted to visit him in the city he asked her not to come. He said that the situation was not all well. He wanted to stay away from Bengaluru," Mayank claimed.

The family is also unhappy with the postmortem report. The inconclusive report only speaks of asphyxia leading to his death but does not conclude how asphyxia was caused. His visceral samples and heart have been sent for further tests. Meanwhile, Mayank maintained that everything around his brother's death was murky. He claimed that the room where Anurag was staying and his things were not catalogued by the police. "He used two phones and I have one of them, another is missing," Mayank claimed.

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department where Anurag Tewari was posted, however, have maintained that he never spoke of either scams or threats. His colleagues including minister U T Khader have claimed that the officer had never spoken about a threat to his life. Anurag's brother even claimed that he was being harassed by his seniors and was not paid a salary for three months. Mayank added that Anurag did not want to return to Bengaluru and had sought leave, which was not approved. Officials from the department, however, have brushed aside allegations of scams and harassment.

