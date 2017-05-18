IAS officer Anurag Tewari died of asphyxia, says autopsy report

A team of four doctors in Uttar Pradesh have concluded that IAS officer Anurag Tewari died of asphyxia. The panel including a forensic expert recommended that forensic tests were required to ascertain the specific cause of asphyxia which led to the young public servant's death.

The autopsy report further stated that blood and visceral samples were preserved for chemical analysis and heart was preserved for histopathological examinations. The team of doctors are now awaiting results of these forensic tests to ascertain the actual cause of death. The report, that is in possession of OneIndia, claims that forensic team conducted an analysis of the dead body before sending it for an autopsy. The spot where Anurag Tewari's body was found was also inspected.

According to the report, at around 6.10 AM the local police were informed by passersby that a body was lying near the state guest house. The local police who arrived at the spot managed to establish the identity of the deceased. A purse recovered by the police contained Rs 5,380 in cash, plastic money and one identity card. Anurag Tewari had been staying at room number 19 of the guest house since three days. The local police contacted the IAS officer's family immediately to inform about the same.

The report has now given way to more speculation with uncertainty looming large. The officer was going through a rough patch on the personal front and was reportedly experiencing bouts of depression. Colleagues of the officer from the Food and Civil Supplies department claimed that the officer was visibly disturbed owing to personal problems. He was on a training break after which he extended his leave. Anurag Tewari's body was incidentally found on his birthday.

OneIndia News