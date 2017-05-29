IAS Anurag Tewari's death case: 3 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday suspended three of its personnel for dereliction of duty in connection with IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's death case.

Earlier, the Forensic report said that the injuries on the body of Anurag Tewari indicated that the death was not accidental, but clearly a result of an assault. The postmortem report accessed by the channel confirms the brutal assault on Aunrag Tiwari.

A 2007 batch IAS officer, Anurag was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roadside near the state guest house in Hazratganj area on his birthday on May 17.

Anurag was serving as commissioner, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs, in Bengaluru. He was reportedly facing opposition from some of his senior officers over tenders.

